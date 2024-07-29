Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 102.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,558 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,490 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HBAN. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 86,009 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 13,605 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 96,858 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 5,794 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 119,333 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 4,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $2,298,000. Institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Huntington Bancshares news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 33,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total value of $499,290.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 265,809 shares in the company, valued at $4,021,690.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Huntington Bancshares news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 33,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total value of $499,290.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 265,809 shares in the company, valued at $4,021,690.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Nancy E. Maloney sold 57,537 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $871,685.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 69,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,054,364.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,900 shares of company stock worth $1,932,719. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.02. The stock had a trading volume of 13,792,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,508,447. The company has a market capitalization of $21.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.31. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $9.25 and a 1 year high of $15.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 14.77%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 55.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HBAN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Baird R W cut Huntington Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.47.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

