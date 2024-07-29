Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,448 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 13.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after buying an additional 4,741 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $47,839,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 273,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,174,000 after purchasing an additional 21,894 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. 31.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of CCEP traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $73.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 736,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,387,882. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 1-year low of $56.28 and a 1-year high of $76.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.80.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

