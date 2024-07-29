Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,492 Shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 23.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,492 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BRBR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in BellRing Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,936,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in BellRing Brands by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,666,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,239,000 after buying an additional 1,379,138 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in BellRing Brands by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,978,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,172,000 after purchasing an additional 698,121 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in BellRing Brands by 87.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,088,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,245,000 after purchasing an additional 506,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BellRing Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,900,000. 94.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BellRing Brands news, Chairman Robert V. Vitale sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $902,250.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 215,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,935,498.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BRBR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their price target on BellRing Brands from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on BellRing Brands from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on BellRing Brands from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on BellRing Brands from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BellRing Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.29.

BellRing Brands Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of BellRing Brands stock traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,664,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,361,979. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.89. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.46 and a 12-month high of $62.76.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $494.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.22 million. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 70.95% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

Featured Stories

