Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Takes $271,000 Position in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in APi Group by 701.8% during the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 121,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,198,000 after buying an additional 106,200 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in APi Group in the 4th quarter valued at $670,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in APi Group by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,790,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,059 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in APi Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,678,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,671,000 after purchasing an additional 24,212 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in APi Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,447,000. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Get APi Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on APG shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on APi Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on APi Group from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on APi Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.29.

APi Group Price Performance

Shares of APi Group stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $36.95. 1,337,396 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,781,917. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.25, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.19 and its 200-day moving average is $36.65. APi Group Co. has a 52 week low of $24.61 and a 52 week high of $39.98.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. APi Group had a return on equity of 37.83% and a net margin of 2.49%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. APi Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that APi Group Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other APi Group news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 1,951,782 shares of APi Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total value of $74,460,483.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ian G. H. Ashken sold 150,000 shares of APi Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $5,581,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,828,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,888,866.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 1,951,782 shares of APi Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total value of $74,460,483.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

APi Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for APi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.