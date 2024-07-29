MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Short Interest Down 18.4% in July

MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 888,900 shares, a decrease of 18.4% from the June 30th total of 1,090,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 744,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

MSCI Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of MSCI stock traded up $2.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $542.77. 351,969 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 588,984. The firm has a market cap of $42.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.10. MSCI has a 52-week low of $439.95 and a 52-week high of $617.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $496.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $524.24.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.09. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 143.09% and a net margin of 43.86%. The company had revenue of $707.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $696.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that MSCI will post 14.78 EPS for the current year.

MSCI Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at MSCI

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 43.69%.

In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.69, for a total transaction of $4,245,210.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,052,254.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MSCI

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in MSCI during the fourth quarter valued at about $496,541,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in MSCI by 74.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,456,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $701,522,000 after purchasing an additional 623,712 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in MSCI by 803.9% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 587,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $331,906,000 after purchasing an additional 522,926 shares in the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in MSCI by 129.4% during the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 730,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $352,153,000 after purchasing an additional 412,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in MSCI by 3,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 253,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,469,000 after purchasing an additional 246,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on MSCI from $526.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Argus increased their target price on MSCI from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $638.00 target price on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $591.21.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

See Also

