Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) PT Raised to C$22.00

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 47.85% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Mullen Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$14.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Mullen Group from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Mullen Group from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on Mullen Group from C$19.50 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$18.33.

TSE MTL traded up C$0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$14.88. 146,263 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,714. Mullen Group has a 1-year low of C$12.47 and a 1-year high of C$16.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$13.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.16. The company has a market cap of C$1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.81.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$462.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$501.00 million. Mullen Group had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 6.49%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mullen Group will post 1.2780488 EPS for the current year.

In other Mullen Group news, Senior Officer Carson Paul Urlacher bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$12.90 per share, with a total value of C$322,500.00. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products. The Logistics & Warehousing segment offers full truckload, specialized transportation, warehousing, and fulfillment centers that handle e-commerce transactions and transload facilities for intermodal and bulk shipments; technology solutions, including transportation, inventory, and warehouse management systems; and warehousing and distribution services.

