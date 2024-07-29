Myria (MYRIA) Price Tops $0.0029

Myria (MYRIA) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 29th. In the last week, Myria has traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Myria has a market capitalization of $4.69 million and approximately $823,693.81 worth of Myria was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Myria token can currently be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Myria Token Profile

Myria’s genesis date was April 6th, 2023. Myria’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,610,000,000 tokens. The official website for Myria is myria.com. Myria’s official Twitter account is @myria.

Buying and Selling Myria

According to CryptoCompare, “Myria (MYRIA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Myria has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 20,597,980,815 in circulation. The last known price of Myria is 0.00297957 USD and is up 4.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 48 active market(s) with $725,038.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://myria.com/.”

