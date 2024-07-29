National Bankshares Increases ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Price Target to C$2.25

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by National Bankshares from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.17% from the company’s previous close.

ECN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$1.90 to C$2.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. TD Securities cut their target price on ECN Capital from C$2.75 to C$2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$2.33.

Shares of ECN Capital stock traded up C$0.01 on Monday, hitting C$2.08. 12,501 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 383,094. The company has a market capitalization of C$584.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$1.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 447.65, a current ratio of 11.69 and a quick ratio of 3.81. ECN Capital has a one year low of C$1.60 and a one year high of C$3.10.

In other news, Director Karen Lynne Martin acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.88 per share, with a total value of C$46,887.50. Company insiders own 18.43% of the company’s stock.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on credit assets on behalf of its partners in North America. It operates in two segments, Manufactured Housing Finance; and Recreational Vehicle and Marine Finance. The company offers consumer loans, including manufactured housing, recreational vehicle, and marine loans; and commercial loans, such as inventory finance or floorplan loans.

