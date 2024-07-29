Navcoin (NAV) Trading 6.2% Lower This Week

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 29th. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $2.59 million and $28,056.57 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0469 or 0.00000070 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.92 or 0.00071215 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00018234 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00009323 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001485 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000104 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000022 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,028.01 or 0.46114620 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

