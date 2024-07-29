NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.25-1.28 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.22.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Scotiabank upped their target price on NETSTREIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NETSTREIT presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.09.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NTST
NETSTREIT Stock Down 0.7 %
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Todd Minnis sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total transaction of $111,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,011.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.
About NETSTREIT
NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.
