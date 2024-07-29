NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) Shares Purchased by Bokf Na

Bokf Na raised its holdings in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,876 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na owned approximately 0.36% of NexPoint Real Estate Finance worth $846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 236,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 21,025 shares in the last quarter. 67.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE NREF traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.43. 4,203 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,693. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 296.17 and a current ratio of 296.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.01. NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.63 and a 52-week high of $17.84.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.86%. NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is currently -363.64%.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Company Profile

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first-lien mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, convertible notes, multifamily properties, and common equity investments, as well as multifamily and single-family rental commercial mortgage-backed securities securitizations, multifamily structured credit risk notes, and mortgage-backed securities or target assets.

