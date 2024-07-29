NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Hits New 1-Year High at $24.98

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.98 and last traded at $24.96, with a volume of 12606 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.86.
NN Group Stock Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.59.
NN Group Company Profile
NN Group N.V., a financial services company, provides life and non-life insurance products in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Banking, and Other segments. It offers Life insurance products, such as group and individual pension products, retail life insurance, and SME life insurance products; and non-life insurance products, including motor, fire, liability, transport, travel, health, property and casualty, and disability and accident insurance products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than NN Group
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Survey: Top 175 Fittest Retirement Locations in America
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Kimberly-Clark Stock Dips and a Buying Opportunity Emerges
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- Leading Gold Stock Shines With Q2 2024 Earnings Release
Receive News & Ratings for NN Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NN Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.