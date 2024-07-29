Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Shares Down 6.3%

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 6.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.95 and last traded at $16.03. 3,106,612 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 11,547,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Novavax in a report on Monday, May 13th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Novavax from $11.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Novavax from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Novavax from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Novavax from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novavax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Novavax Trading Down 4.0 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 1.99.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $93.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.32 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($3.41) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Novavax, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Novavax news, insider Filip Dubovsky sold 47,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total value of $657,636.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,446.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Filip Dubovsky sold 47,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total value of $657,636.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,446.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James F. Young sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total value of $105,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,760 shares in the company, valued at $870,198.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,312 shares of company stock valued at $866,212 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Novavax

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Novavax in the first quarter worth approximately $1,499,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 9.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,551,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,633,000 after purchasing an additional 978,873 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Novavax by 467.0% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 11,319 shares during the period. Shah Capital Management lifted its position in Novavax by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 7,780,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,000 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Novavax in the fourth quarter worth approximately $824,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.04% of the company’s stock.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

