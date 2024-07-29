NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Trading 5% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) shares shot up 5% during mid-day trading on Monday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $24.00. HC Wainwright currently has a neutral rating on the stock. NovoCure traded as high as $19.99 and last traded at $19.97. 474,371 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 1,402,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.02.

NVCR has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on NovoCure from $14.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on NovoCure from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NovoCure currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NovoCure Trading Up 4.8 %

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,759,098 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $145,703,000 after acquiring an additional 122,105 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in NovoCure in the 4th quarter valued at $811,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in NovoCure by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 359,518 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,619,000 after purchasing an additional 130,927 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in NovoCure in the 4th quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in NovoCure by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 551,775 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,238,000 after purchasing an additional 10,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.51 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $150.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.83 million. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 45.68% and a negative net margin of 30.67%. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.54) EPS. On average, analysts expect that NovoCure Limited will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NovoCure

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Germany, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company's TTFields devices include Optune Gio and Optune Lua.

Further Reading

