Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) Hits New 12-Month High at $42.61

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $42.61 and last traded at $42.32, with a volume of 69594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.49.
Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.4 %
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.67. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.17.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NUSC. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Bensler LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $429,000. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 32,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 62,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 4,319 shares during the period. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 34,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,852 shares during the period.
About Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF
The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.
