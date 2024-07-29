Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) Hits New 12-Month High at $42.61

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $42.61 and last traded at $42.32, with a volume of 69594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.49.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.67. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.17.

Get Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NUSC. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Bensler LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $429,000. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 32,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 62,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 4,319 shares during the period. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 34,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,852 shares during the period.

About Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.