Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) PT Lowered to $18.50 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.00 to $18.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 0.65% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oaktree Specialty Lending currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.92.

Oaktree Specialty Lending stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.38. 124,774 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 641,108. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.51. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 12 month low of $17.63 and a 12 month high of $21.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.09.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.01). Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $94.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Security National Bank acquired a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. 36.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

