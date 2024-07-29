Oasis Network Price Hits $0.0836 (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. One Oasis Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0836 or 0.00000126 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Oasis Network has a market cap of $561.09 million and $11.37 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,316.32 or 0.04980541 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.08 or 0.00040673 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00007997 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00011481 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00013527 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00009238 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Oasis Network Token Profile

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,599,876 tokens. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 6,713,599,876 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis is 0.08753011 USD and is up 2.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 140 active market(s) with $6,574,334.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

