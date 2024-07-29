Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Receives Sector Perform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $1.05 target price on the stock.

Separately, BNP Paribas raised shares of Oatly Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $2.11.

Shares of OTLY opened at $0.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Oatly Group has a 12 month low of $0.44 and a 12 month high of $1.90. The stock has a market cap of $579.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.07.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Oatly Group had a negative return on equity of 35.74% and a negative net margin of 41.71%. The firm had revenue of $199.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Oatly Group will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTLY. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in Oatly Group during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Oatly Group in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Oatly Group in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Oatly Group by 150.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 67,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 40,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Relative Value Partners Group LLC acquired a new stake in Oatly Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 68.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; cooking products, including cooking cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, whipping cream, vanilla custard, and spreads in a variety of flavors; and ready-to-go drinks.

