Olin (NYSE:OLN) Price Target Cut to $49.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $55.00 to $49.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.84% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Olin from $59.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Olin from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Olin from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Olin from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Olin from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.64.

NYSE OLN traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,818,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,538. Olin has a 1 year low of $41.71 and a 1 year high of $60.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.08). Olin had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Olin’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Olin will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Olin by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 858 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Olin by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in shares of Olin by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Olin by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Olin by 145.6% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 614 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

