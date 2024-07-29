Onestream, Inc. (NASDAQ:OS) CFO Sells $377,000.00 in Stock

Onestream, Inc. (NASDAQ:OS – Get Free Report) CFO William A. Koefoed sold 20,000 shares of Onestream stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $377,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Onestream Price Performance

OS stock opened at $28.00 on Monday. Onestream, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.50 and a twelve month high of $28.71.

Onestream Company Profile

Our vision is to be the operating system for modern Finance by unifying core financial functions and empowering the CFO to become a critical driver of business strategy and execution. OneStream delivers a unified, AI-enabled and extensible software platform—the Digital Finance Cloud—that modernizes and increases the strategic impact of the Office of the CFO.

