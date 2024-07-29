Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Shares Sold by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 73,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,687 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.15% of Onto Innovation worth $13,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Onto Innovation by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,254,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $951,446,000 after purchasing an additional 65,472 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Onto Innovation by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 946,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $144,779,000 after purchasing an additional 371,641 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Onto Innovation by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 844,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,143,000 after purchasing an additional 96,925 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Onto Innovation by 14,819.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 615,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $94,121,000 after purchasing an additional 611,449 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Onto Innovation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,785,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Onto Innovation

In related news, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 1,486 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.40, for a total value of $317,112.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,720,202.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 1,486 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.40, for a total value of $317,112.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,720,202.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Slicer sold 519 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.21, for a total transaction of $114,807.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,776,627.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Onto Innovation Trading Down 0.2 %

ONTO stock opened at $188.80 on Monday. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.58 and a 1 year high of $238.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.88. The firm has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 67.19 and a beta of 1.39.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $228.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Onto Innovation’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ONTO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.00.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

