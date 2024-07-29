Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Acquired by Bellevue Group AG

Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 49.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 677 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in Oracle were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total value of $34,042,967.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,626,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,042,045.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total value of $34,042,967.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,626,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,042,045.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $2,320,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,952,500 shares of company stock valued at $277,298,174. 42.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of ORCL traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $138.95. 1,632,325 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,449,404. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The company has a market cap of $382.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.43. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $99.26 and a 12-month high of $146.59.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.57 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 223.01%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORCL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Oracle from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Oracle from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.83.

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

