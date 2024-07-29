Orchestra BioMed (NASDAQ:OBIO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Orchestra BioMed (NASDAQ:OBIO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Orchestra BioMed in a report on Wednesday, June 12th.

Orchestra BioMed Stock Performance

Shares of OBIO opened at $7.52 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.44. The stock has a market cap of $269.14 million, a P/E ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 0.45. Orchestra BioMed has a one year low of $4.22 and a one year high of $11.69.

Orchestra BioMed (NASDAQ:OBIO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.02. Orchestra BioMed had a negative return on equity of 70.18% and a negative net margin of 2,330.46%. The firm had revenue of $0.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 million. Analysts predict that Orchestra BioMed will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Orchestra BioMed

In other Orchestra BioMed news, insider William Reed Little purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $28,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 307,859 shares in the company, valued at $2,155,013. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Orchestra BioMed

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Orchestra BioMed stock. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC bought a new position in shares of Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBIO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC owned about 0.06% of Orchestra BioMed at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.55% of the company’s stock.

Orchestra BioMed Company Profile

Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc operates as a biomedical innovation company. The company's flagship product candidates include BackBeat Cardiac Neuromodulation Therapy (CNT) for the treatment of hypertension (HTN); and Virtue Sirolimus AngioInfusion Balloon (SAB) for the treatment of atherosclerotic artery disease.

Featured Articles

