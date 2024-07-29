Ordinals (ORDI) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $784.71 Million

Ordinals (ORDI) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. One Ordinals token can now be bought for $37.37 or 0.00056239 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ordinals has a market cap of $784.71 million and approximately $118.54 million worth of Ordinals was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ordinals has traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ordinals Token Profile

Ordinals’ total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. The official website for Ordinals is ordinals.com.

Ordinals Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ORDI (ORDI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ordinals – BRC20 platform. ORDI has a current supply of 21,000,000. The last known price of ORDI is 39.78621558 USD and is up 5.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 176 active market(s) with $82,681,516.51 traded over the last 24 hours.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ordinals directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ordinals should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ordinals using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

