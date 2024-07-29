Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBK – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on OBK shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Origin Bancorp in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Origin Bancorp from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of Origin Bancorp in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

Origin Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OBK traded down $0.53 on Monday, hitting $34.55. The company had a trading volume of 20,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,043. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.08. Origin Bancorp has a 1-year low of $26.68 and a 1-year high of $37.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $164.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.70 million. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 8.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Analysts expect that Origin Bancorp will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Origin Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.64%.

Institutional Trading of Origin Bancorp

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Origin Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $45,900,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,498,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,935,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its position in Origin Bancorp by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 398,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,640,000 after purchasing an additional 65,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Origin Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,814,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.68% of the company’s stock.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, and residential mortgage loans.

