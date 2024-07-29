Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Trading 4% Higher

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.70 and last traded at $16.45. 98,474 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,284,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.82.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of Oscar Health in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Oscar Health from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Baird R W raised Oscar Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Oscar Health in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Oscar Health from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oscar Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.67 and a beta of 1.62.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.34. Oscar Health had a negative return on equity of 5.77% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Mario Schlosser sold 5,808 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $113,023.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,920 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,282,803.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Victoria Baltrus sold 7,674 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $149,336.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 127,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,486,092.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,655 shares of company stock valued at $1,589,006. 25.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSCR. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in Oscar Health in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oscar Health in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Oscar Health in the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Oscar Health in the 4th quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oscar Health in the 1st quarter valued at $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

