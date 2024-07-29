Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.43.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 17th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Outlook Therapeutics stock. Rosalind Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:OTLK Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 311,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,723,000. Outlook Therapeutics makes up approximately 3.5% of Rosalind Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Rosalind Advisors Inc. owned approximately 2.40% of Outlook Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 11.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OTLK stock opened at $8.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $200.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.71. Outlook Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $34.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.09.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.67). Equities research analysts expect that Outlook Therapeutics will post -4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, an ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

