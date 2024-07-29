Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Price Target Raised to $28.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.00% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Argus began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.75.

Shares of NYSE:PLTR traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.45. The company had a trading volume of 8,189,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,864,262. The company has a market capitalization of $61.13 billion, a PE ratio of 228.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 2.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.99. Palantir Technologies has a one year low of $13.68 and a one year high of $29.83.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 12.79%. The firm had revenue of $634.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.88 million. Research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total value of $440,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,595,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,133,328.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Palantir Technologies news, insider David A. Glazer sold 90,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total transaction of $2,642,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 298,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,749,632.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total value of $440,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,595,519 shares in the company, valued at $35,133,328.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,467,179 shares of company stock valued at $242,726,313 in the last 90 days. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 19,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 8,539 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 2,982 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 377,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,479,000 after buying an additional 31,250 shares during the period. Finally, Realta Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 14,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

