Paloma Partners Management Co Acquires Shares of 34,213 BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 34,213 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TCPC. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 292,417 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after acquiring an additional 51,766 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 188,391 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 27,105 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 101,178 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 1,054.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 411,978 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,754,000 after purchasing an additional 376,278 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock TCP Capital Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ TCPC traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.79. The stock had a trading volume of 216,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,423. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $13.00. The stock has a market cap of $923.52 million, a PE ratio of 30.83 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 19.05 and a quick ratio of 19.05.

BlackRock TCP Capital Dividend Announcement

BlackRock TCP Capital ( NASDAQ:TCPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The investment management company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The company had revenue of $55.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 388.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 20th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock TCP Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

BlackRock TCP Capital Profile



BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, small businesses, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

