Paloma Partners Management Co Buys Shares of 14,118 Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INVH. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 96.5% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Invitation Homes from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.44.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Charles D. Young sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total transaction of $174,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 275,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,594,065.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Cohen Jana Barbe sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total value of $248,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $970,591.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Charles D. Young sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total transaction of $174,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 275,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,594,065.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes Stock Performance

INVH stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $34.28. 3,690,744 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,241,832. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.49 and a 52 week high of $36.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.99.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.22). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 4.68%. The firm had revenue of $646.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.97 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invitation Homes Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.74%.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

