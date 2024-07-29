Paloma Partners Management Co Makes New $353,000 Investment in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,890 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in XPO by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,923,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $956,755,000 after acquiring an additional 128,214 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in XPO by 9.8% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,203,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,245,131,000 after acquiring an additional 912,544 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in XPO by 3.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,492,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $548,170,000 after acquiring an additional 142,908 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in XPO by 33.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,234,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $272,699,000 after acquiring an additional 560,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in XPO by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,515,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,745,000 after acquiring an additional 463,267 shares in the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XPO Stock Performance

NYSE XPO traded up $0.77 during trading on Monday, reaching $110.47. 1,744,070 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,473,900. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.15, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. XPO, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.70 and a fifty-two week high of $130.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. XPO had a return on equity of 30.77% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that XPO, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded XPO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, May 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on XPO from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of XPO in a report on Friday, June 7th. Raymond James cut their price target on XPO from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of XPO in a report on Friday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.45.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp sold 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total value of $141,225,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,425,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,290,838,189.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Allison Landry sold 1,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.52, for a total value of $195,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $727,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp sold 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total value of $141,225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,425,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,290,838,189.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

XPO Company Profile

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

Further Reading

