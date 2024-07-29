Paloma Partners Management Co Makes New $445,000 Investment in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VVV. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in Valvoline by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 8,507,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $379,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706,190 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Valvoline by 19,218.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,735,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $140,382,000 after buying an additional 3,716,212 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in Valvoline by 6.5% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,499,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $155,970,000 after buying an additional 212,428 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its stake in Valvoline by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 3,055,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,722 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Valvoline by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,817,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,897,000 after acquiring an additional 44,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Valvoline alerts:

Valvoline Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:VVV traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $45.89. 1,023,970 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,165,678. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 36.42 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.83, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Valvoline Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.15 and a 12 month high of $48.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Valvoline ( NYSE:VVV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Valvoline had a return on equity of 136.59% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $388.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Valvoline’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Valvoline from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Valvoline in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on VVV

About Valvoline

(Free Report)

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.