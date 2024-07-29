Paloma Partners Management Co Makes New $866,000 Investment in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,657 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $866,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ULTA. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth about $244,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $280,000. IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 672 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total transaction of $39,008.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $786,791.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total transaction of $39,008.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $786,791.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total value of $252,642.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,643,412.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $630.00 to $610.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $625.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Piper Sandler downgraded Ulta Beauty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $494.00 to $404.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $500.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $497.61.

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA traded down $2.85 during trading on Monday, reaching $366.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,078,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,053. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $387.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $449.09. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $362.10 and a fifty-two week high of $574.76.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.19 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 58.06% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

Featured Articles

