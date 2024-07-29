Paloma Partners Management Co Makes New Investment in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CZR. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its position in Caesars Entertainment by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 59,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Caesars Entertainment Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of CZR stock traded up $1.46 on Monday, reaching $36.52. 5,992,842 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,904,981. The stock has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 2.99. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $31.74 and a one year high of $59.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 1.27%. Equities research analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on CZR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. B. Riley started coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Susquehanna lowered Caesars Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caesars Entertainment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.33.

View Our Latest Report on CZR

Insider Activity at Caesars Entertainment

In related news, Director Michael E. Pegram acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,455,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 181,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,611,953.83. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Frank J. Fahrenkopf, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total value of $325,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,382. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael E. Pegram bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.39 per share, with a total value of $1,455,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 181,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,611,953.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CZR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.