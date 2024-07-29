Paloma Partners Management Co Purchases Shares of 1,361 AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,361 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 291.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 180 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in AppFolio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.34% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio Price Performance

Shares of AppFolio stock traded down $1.93 during trading on Monday, hitting $229.02. The stock had a trading volume of 611,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,766. The firm has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.64 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $242.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.91. AppFolio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.29 and a fifty-two week high of $274.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AppFolio ( NASDAQ:APPF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The software maker reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.16. AppFolio had a return on equity of 27.39% and a net margin of 17.32%. The business had revenue of $197.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.53) earnings per share. AppFolio’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that AppFolio, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on APPF. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $241.00 price target on shares of AppFolio in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on AppFolio from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on AppFolio from $260.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Sandler Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of AppFolio in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on AppFolio from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AppFolio currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 876 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.82, for a total value of $221,470.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,795,022. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AppFolio news, major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.82, for a total value of $221,470.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,795,022. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander Wolf sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total value of $2,502,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 182,584 shares in the company, valued at $45,693,471.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,444 shares of company stock valued at $31,124,559. Corporate insiders own 9.15% of the company’s stock.

About AppFolio

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

Featured Stories

