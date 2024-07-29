Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 29th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.375 per share by the software maker on Monday, September 9th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%.

Paycom Software has a dividend payout ratio of 17.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Paycom Software to earn $7.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.9%.

Shares of NYSE PAYC traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $164.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 560,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,403. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $151.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.02. Paycom Software has a 52 week low of $139.50 and a 52 week high of $374.04.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $2.29. Paycom Software had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The business had revenue of $499.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.89 million. Analysts anticipate that Paycom Software will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PAYC shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Paycom Software from $193.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $184.00 to $161.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.38.

In other news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.20, for a total transaction of $273,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,023,708 shares in the company, valued at $423,923,861.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Paycom Software news, EVP Amy Vickroy sold 1,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total transaction of $198,021.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,862,351.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.20, for a total value of $273,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,023,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,923,861.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,037 shares of company stock worth $7,754,590 in the last ninety days. 14.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

