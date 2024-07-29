Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYCGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 29th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.375 per share by the software maker on Monday, September 9th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%.

Paycom Software has a dividend payout ratio of 17.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Paycom Software to earn $7.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.9%.

Paycom Software Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PAYC traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $164.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 560,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,403. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $151.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.02. Paycom Software has a 52 week low of $139.50 and a 52 week high of $374.04.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYCGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $2.29. Paycom Software had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The business had revenue of $499.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.89 million. Analysts anticipate that Paycom Software will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PAYC shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Paycom Software from $193.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $184.00 to $161.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.20, for a total transaction of $273,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,023,708 shares in the company, valued at $423,923,861.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Paycom Software news, EVP Amy Vickroy sold 1,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total transaction of $198,021.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,862,351.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.20, for a total value of $273,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,023,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,923,861.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,037 shares of company stock worth $7,754,590 in the last ninety days. 14.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Dividend History for Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC)

