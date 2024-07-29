PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Trading Up 0.8% on Analyst Upgrade

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.8% during trading on Monday after Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on the stock from $80.00 to $88.00. The stock traded as high as $58.85 and last traded at $58.73. Approximately 3,463,011 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 14,276,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.29.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen raised their price target on PayPal from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JMP Securities raised their price target on PayPal from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on PayPal from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on PayPal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.26.

In other PayPal news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total value of $272,616.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,620.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its position in shares of PayPal by 77.5% in the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the first quarter worth $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in PayPal during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $61.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.42.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

