PEAK6 Investments LLC Has $5.69 Million Holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) by 80.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,758 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,334 shares during the quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Masimo worth $5,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MASI. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 2,978 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 145.8% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 590 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of Masimo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $496,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,696 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 35,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,204,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Masimo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.57.

Masimo Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ MASI opened at $108.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.14 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.53. Masimo Co. has a 12 month low of $75.22 and a 12 month high of $153.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $492.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.70 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 4.01%. Masimo’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

