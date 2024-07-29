Pigeon Co. (OTCMKTS:PGENY) Short Interest Update

Pigeon Co. (OTCMKTS:PGENY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the June 30th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Pigeon Stock Performance

PGENY stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,489. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.42. Pigeon has a fifty-two week low of $2.18 and a fifty-two week high of $3.29.

Pigeon (OTCMKTS:PGENY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $160.02 million for the quarter. Pigeon had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 7.33%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pigeon will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Pigeon Company Profile

Pigeon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, sale, import, and export of baby and child-care products, maternity items, women's care products, home healthcare products, and nursing care products in Japan and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Japan Business, China Business, Singapore Business, and Lansinoh Business.

