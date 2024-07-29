PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFDX) Shares Down 0.3%

PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFDX – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $30.55 and last traded at $30.60. Approximately 4,929 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 22,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.70.

PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $257.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.06.

Get PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFDX – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,621 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC owned about 0.19% of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF Company Profile

The PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF (MFDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an international, developed-market equity index that selects securities according to a combination of fundamental and technical factors. MFDX was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by PIMCO.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.