Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,807 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.16% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $10,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the first quarter worth $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners stock traded down $1.98 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $95.85. The stock had a trading volume of 356,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,273. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.66 and a 1-year high of $98.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.59%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PNFP. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $93.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Hovde Group reduced their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $104.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler downgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $87.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.00.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

