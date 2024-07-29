Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI) Short Interest Down 16.3% in July

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,300 shares, a decline of 16.3% from the June 30th total of 98,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PPSI. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions by 138.1% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 80,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 46,680 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Spectrum Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $774,000. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 10.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PPSI opened at $4.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.69. Pioneer Power Solutions has a 1 year low of $3.35 and a 1 year high of $8.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.55.

A number of research firms recently commented on PPSI. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on Pioneer Power Solutions from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Power Solutions in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, design, manufacture, integrate, refurbish, distribute, sell, and service electric power systems, distributed energy resources, power generation equipment, and mobile EV charging solutions. The company operates in two segments, Transmission & Distribution Solutions and Critical Power Solutions.

