Playtech plc (OTCMKTS:PYTCF) Short Interest Up 35.4% in July

Playtech plc (OTCMKTS:PYTCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 107,200 shares, a growth of 35.4% from the June 30th total of 79,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 268.0 days.
Playtech Price Performance
Shares of Playtech stock remained flat at $6.40 during trading on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.65. Playtech has a 52-week low of $5.43 and a 52-week high of $6.40.
About Playtech
