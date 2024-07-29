Playtech plc (OTCMKTS:PYTCF) Short Interest Up 35.4% in July

Playtech plc (OTCMKTS:PYTCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 107,200 shares, a growth of 35.4% from the June 30th total of 79,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 268.0 days.

Playtech Price Performance

Shares of Playtech stock remained flat at $6.40 during trading on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.65. Playtech has a 52-week low of $5.43 and a 52-week high of $6.40.

About Playtech

Playtech plc, a technology company, provides gambling software, services, content, and platform technologies worldwide. The company offers technologies across various product verticals, including live casino, sports, bingo, virtual sports, and poker. It also owns the intellectual property rights and licenses the software; provides digital marketing and advertising, consulting and online technical support, data mining processing, turnkey, live game, and video stream services; and operates betting shops.

