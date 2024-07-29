Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0233 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st.

Shares of Plaza Retail REIT stock opened at C$3.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.58. Plaza Retail REIT has a 52 week low of C$3.40 and a 52 week high of C$4.05. The stock has a market cap of C$413.85 million, a PE ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 1.04.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at December 31, 2018 includes interests in 287 properties totaling approximately 8.2 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.

