PLDT (NYSE:PHI) Shares Gap Down to $25.82

PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $25.82, but opened at $25.28. PLDT shares last traded at $25.28, with a volume of 2,761 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com cut PLDT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th.

PLDT Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.34.

PLDT (NYSE:PHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $968.85 million for the quarter. PLDT had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 21.34%. Analysts anticipate that PLDT Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PLDT by 337.8% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 37,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 29,225 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its position in shares of PLDT by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 27,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 3,283 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PLDT by 171.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 21,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 13,741 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of PLDT by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 14,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in PLDT by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. 2.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PLDT

PLDT Inc provides telecommunications and digital services in the Philippines. The company operates through three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. It offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.

