PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.19), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $320.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.01 million. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 0.74% and a net margin of 4.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS.

PotlatchDeltic Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PCH traded up $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $43.34. 361,987 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,627. PotlatchDeltic has a 12-month low of $37.06 and a 12-month high of $53.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.12.

Get PotlatchDeltic alerts:

PotlatchDeltic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 315.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on PotlatchDeltic from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

View Our Latest Report on PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.