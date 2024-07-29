PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.19), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $320.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.01 million. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 0.74% and a net margin of 4.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS.
PotlatchDeltic Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:PCH traded up $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $43.34. 361,987 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,627. PotlatchDeltic has a 12-month low of $37.06 and a 12-month high of $53.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.12.
PotlatchDeltic Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 315.80%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
PotlatchDeltic Company Profile
PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.
