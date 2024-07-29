Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 2,664,915 Shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Free Report) by 631.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,087,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,664,915 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Celldex Therapeutics were worth $129,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 92.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $147,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 26.4% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 4,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Celldex Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000.

NASDAQ:CLDX traded down $1.69 on Monday, hitting $42.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,136. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $22.11 and a one year high of $53.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.51 and a beta of 1.58.

Celldex Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CLDX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.11. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.55% and a negative net margin of 2,385.57%. The business had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.39 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.17.

In other Celldex Therapeutics news, SVP Margo Heath-Chiozzi sold 38,719 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total value of $1,319,156.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,692.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Celldex Therapeutics news, CFO Samuel Bates Martin sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total value of $1,191,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,608.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Margo Heath-Chiozzi sold 38,719 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total transaction of $1,319,156.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,692.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 266,332 shares of company stock valued at $9,155,821. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory, allergic, autoimmune, and other devastating diseases.

