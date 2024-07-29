Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 360,675 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 26.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,738,721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 360,675 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $194,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Targa Resources by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,015,992 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,025,521,000 after buying an additional 201,817 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 287.3% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 45,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,118,000 after purchasing an additional 33,900 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,169 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 160.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 290,080 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,486,000 after buying an additional 178,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the first quarter valued at about $1,910,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Targa Resources Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:TRGP traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $131.33. The stock had a trading volume of 213,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,584,047. The business’s 50 day moving average is $125.67 and its 200-day moving average is $110.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $29.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.27. Targa Resources Corp. has a one year low of $77.97 and a one year high of $138.28.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 24.41%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.73%.

Insider Activity at Targa Resources

In other Targa Resources news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $304,083.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,466,764. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Targa Resources news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,691 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $304,083.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,466,764. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 7,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.54, for a total value of $787,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 95,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,744,306.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,691 shares of company stock worth $6,197,632. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRGP has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Targa Resources from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Targa Resources from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Targa Resources from $109.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.15.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Targa Resources

Targa Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.