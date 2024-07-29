Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 5,461,767 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 77.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,547,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,461,767 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.62% of Bristol-Myers Squibb worth $680,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of BMY traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.56. The stock had a trading volume of 7,224,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,858,188. The firm has a market cap of $102.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.35, a PEG ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $39.35 and a 52 week high of $63.41.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.54 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 11.52% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is -77.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on BMY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, April 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.79.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BMY

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.