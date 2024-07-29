Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 673,992 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,527,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 673,992 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.84% of Microchip Technology worth $406,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Steph & Co. grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 57.4% during the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 3,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total value of $318,736.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,325,034.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Microchip Technology news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 2,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $257,982.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,349,826.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 3,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total value of $318,736.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,325,034.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,993 shares of company stock valued at $2,251,857 in the last quarter. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

MCHP stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $87.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,240,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,750,924. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.48. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $68.75 and a 52-week high of $100.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $46.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02 and a beta of 1.54.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 36.78% and a net margin of 24.98%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.452 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 52.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCHP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Mizuho raised Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Microchip Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.17.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

